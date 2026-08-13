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Home / Entertainment / 'Barbie 2' faces uncertainty as Warner Bros, filmmakers fail to reach compensation deal

'Barbie 2' faces uncertainty as Warner Bros, filmmakers fail to reach compensation deal

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ANI
Updated At : 12:11 PM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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A sequel to 2023's blockbuster Barbie is facing an uncertain future as Warner Bros. and the film's creative team remain locked in stalled negotiations over compensation, putting the project at risk of being shelved.

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As per Variety, the potential follow-up has brought together director and co-writer Greta Gerwig, co-screenwriter Noah Baumbach, star and producer Margot Robbie and actor Ryan Gosling, who played Ken.

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Gerwig became the most successful woman director ever after the original Barbie crossed USD 1.4 billion at the global box office.

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According to the information reported by Variety, Warner Bros. has made more than six offers to the filmmaking team over the past three years, with all of them rejected.

The latest offer, made late this spring, was described by a studio source as the highest the studio has ever offered to a filmmaking team and its stars, with one source calling it "life-changing money".

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However, another deal source disputed that benchmark, saying the overall package may be historic while individual compensation is not. The creative team is understood to be seeking higher upfront fees and increased back-end participation.

Gosling is reportedly seeking USD 20 million to reprise his Oscar-nominated role as Ken, as per Variety.

The negotiations are complicated by the fact that the original contracts reportedly contained no obligations for a sequel. Those agreements were reportedly made under a previous Warner regime, when Gerwig had directed relatively few films and had not yet handled a major intellectual property franchise.

Gerwig and Baumbach do have an idea for a sequel, but sources told Variety that they will not reveal details until agreements are signed. The team is also not seeking first-dollar gross, meaning it would not be paid from box-office revenue before the studio recoups its investment.

The stalled talks create an additional deadline. Warner Bros. film chiefs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy have roughly four months to put another 'Barbie' movie into active development. Otherwise, the rights to the iconic doll will revert to Mattel, forcing a full reboot without using Gerwig's version as a starting point, as per Variety.

The dispute has also created uncertainty for Mattel, whose fledgling studios division benefited from the success of the original film. Meanwhile, sales of Barbie dolls have declined after the 2023 boost linked to the movie.

The future of the sequel could also depend on Warner Bros. Discovery's ownership situation.

A source told Variety that David Ellison could revive the project if he wins his bid for the company, saying, "I bet this would be the first deal he makes." (ANI)

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