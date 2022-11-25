Barcelona welcomes its newest fan Raha, shares picture of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor with their daughter

Chandigarh, November 25
After Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor shared the name of their daughter with friends and fans, football club Barcelona says it can’t wait to meet their new fan in Raha.
Alia, on Thursday, made the announcement with a picture that shows Raha wrapped in her parents’ arms. The focus of the photo is a Barca jersey framed on a wall that has Raha’s name printed on it.
Sharing the same picture on its Twitter handle, FC Barcelona wrote, “Congratulations, @aliaa08 & Ranbir Kapoor!! A new Barça fan is born. We can’t wait to meet you all in Barcelona.”
Congratulations, @aliaa08 & Ranbir Kapoor!! A new Barça fan is born 👶. We can’t wait to meet you all in Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/Lef3P4DPe2— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 25, 2022
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child earlier this month. Alia announced the news of her daughter's arrival with this post and she wrote: "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents! Love, love, love Alia and Ranbir."
