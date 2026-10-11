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Home / Entertainment / Barry Manilow cancels Las Vegas shows after being diagnosed with bronchitis

Barry Manilow cancels Las Vegas shows after being diagnosed with bronchitis

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ANI
Updated At : 05:40 PM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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Singer Barry Manilow has cancelled his Las Vegas shows after being diagnosed with bronchitis, just days after returning to the stage following a break from performing.

The 83-year-old singer was scheduled to perform at the International Theater at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on Saturday, October 10. However, the show was cancelled after he fell ill. His representatives confirmed the news to Variety, PEOPLE magazine said.  According to Variety, Manilow also had to stop his performance on Friday, October 9, after reportedly singing just two songs. His band continued playing for some time before the show was called off. Concertgoers later received emails from Ticketmaster informing them about refunds, the report said.

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In a statement to Variety, representatives of Manilow and the resort said, “After a triumphant welcome-back concert on Thursday, Barry got hit with bronchitis and had to cancel his Friday and Saturday shows.” Manilow had returned to the stage on Thursday, October 8, after taking a break from performing. His previous concert at the venue was on August 22.

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Earlier, the singer had shared that he was taking time off after completing a summer tour of 29 shows in 68 days. He said the busy schedule had taken a toll on him and that he needed a break before returning to Las Vegas.

Manilow had also spoken about his battle with lung cancer after being diagnosed with stage 1 lung cancer in November 2025. He underwent surgery to remove a lobe of his left lung after doctors found a cancerous spot during an MRI.

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The singer had earlier revealed that the scan was ordered after he suffered from bronchitis for six weeks, followed by another five-week relapse. Although he had recovered and returned to performing, his doctor advised him to undergo further tests.

Speaking about his diagnosis, Manilow had said that finding the cancer early was a matter of luck and credited his doctor for discovering it in time.

In March, the singer also spoke about how the diagnosis had changed his outlook on life and music. “You just don't even think about [how fragile life is],” Manilow said. “And suddenly, you have lung cancer. But I'm still here. I'm not all here; there's part of me that isn't here, they took out a part of me, and now I've got to figure out, ‘What do I do?' ” Manilow released his 33rd studio album, What a Time, on June 5. His representatives have not announced when he will return to the stage. (ANI)

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