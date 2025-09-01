DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Basra is back!

Basra is back!

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 05:59 AM Sep 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Geeta Basra
Advertisement

Geeta Basra is making a comeback to movies after almost a decade with Mehar, helmed by Rakesh Mehta.

Advertisement

The 41-year-old artist, who returned to her “happy place” in front of the camera after a break to focus on her marriage and children, credits the support system offered by her cricketer-turned-politician husband Harbhajan Singh for the comeback.

“The most important part for a woman to go back after having kids is to have a good support system and I’m lucky in that sense, that I have a great husband who supported me, who has said that ‘You do what you have to do, and I’m there to look after the kids’,” she said.

Advertisement

Post Mehar, Basra is all set for her return to Bollywood with a Hindi film tentatively titled Awasthi vs Awasthi.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts