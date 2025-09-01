Basra is back!

Geeta Basra is making a comeback to movies after almost a decade with Mehar, helmed by Rakesh Mehta.

The 41-year-old artist, who returned to her “happy place” in front of the camera after a break to focus on her marriage and children, credits the support system offered by her cricketer-turned-politician husband Harbhajan Singh for the comeback.

“The most important part for a woman to go back after having kids is to have a good support system and I’m lucky in that sense, that I have a great husband who supported me, who has said that ‘You do what you have to do, and I’m there to look after the kids’,” she said.

Post Mehar, Basra is all set for her return to Bollywood with a Hindi film tentatively titled Awasthi vs Awasthi.