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Home / Entertainment / ‘Batman: Caped Crusader 2’: Matthew Needham from ‘House of the Dragon’ joins animated series as Joker

‘Batman: Caped Crusader 2’: Matthew Needham from ‘House of the Dragon’ joins animated series as Joker

Series consists of 10 episodes, to premiere on the streaming platform on Prime Video on July 31

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:57 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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The series features Hamish Linklater and Eric Morgan Stuart and is created by Bruce Timm, J J Abrams, and Matt Reeves. Image credit/Instagram/@dcfilmnews
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“House of the Dragon” star Matthew Needham is set to voice the Joker in the animated noir series of “Batman: Caped Crusader 2”.

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The series features Hamish Linklater and Eric Morgan Stuart and is created by Bruce Timm, J J Abrams, and Matt Reeves.

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The announcement was unveiled at the panel discussion at San Diego Comic-Con. The panel for the series kicked off the world premiere screening of the first episode.

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Following the screening, executive producers James Tucker, Geoffrey Thorne and series voice cast Linklater, Jamie Chung, and Needham had a lively conversation about the show and what fans can expect for this thrilling new season, according to a press release.

The series consists of 10 episodes and will premiere on the streaming platform on Prime Video on July 31.

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Actors Michelle C Bonilla, Krystal Joy Brown, Jason Watkins, Gary Anthony Williams, Ronan Raftery, Jamie Chung, Matthew Needham, Wunmi Mosaku, Laraine Newman, Grey DeLisle, John DiMaggio, Zach Hoffman, William Salyers, Josh Brener, Bumper Robinson, Cedric Yarbrough, Tom Kenny, Roger Craig Smith, Blythe Melin, Fryda Wolff, Kevin Michael Richardson, Juliet Donenfeld and Robin Atkin Downes round off the cast.

The first season of the series released in 2024 and followed the fearsome vigilante in his early years. Forged in the fire of tragedy, billionaire Bruce Wayne becomes something both more and less than human—the BATMAN. Night after night, against overwhelming odds, he wages his relentless one-man war on crime. It consisted of 10 episodes.

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