Be it The Sinner, Game Of Thrones or Peaky Blinders, there is something special about certain shows that celebs are ready for more seasons. Here’s a quick check…

Sheetal

In the recent past, shows like Seinfield, FRIENDS, How I Met Your Mother, and more, have been loved by one and all. So whenever anyone hears rumours of a spin-off or the characters’ reunion, the excitement is immense. Friends: The Reunion was watched by 5.3 million people in the UK alone on day one of its release — May 27, 2021 — whereas in the US, 29 per cent of households did the same. Here is a look at some series from the recent past, which may have been done and dusted, but celebrities can’t get enough of them!

Game Of Thrones

Chitra Vakil Sharma

For those who had read the books of George RR Martin, on which popular series Game of Thrones (GoT) was based, the world created in the show cast a spell. Characters from the show, including Khaleesi, John Snow and Khal Drogo, as well as dialogues, have unknowingly become a part of our lives. I sincerely hope GOT returns with more chaos and politics. Also, I hope Daenerys Targaryen aka Khaleesi is alive, as her dragon flew off with her at the climax. Fingers crossed!

The Sinner

Karishma Raj Soni

Each season of The Sinner was unrelated and yet four seasons of this crime series were an edge-of-the-seat, gut-wrenching ride. It was initially projected as a mini-series of eight episodes, but its characters struck a chord with the audience. The show went on to earn a nomination at Primetime Emmy Awards and Golden Globes. So, the makers developed it into anthology series, which was a win-win for me and many fans of the show. Ever since the last season aired in 2021, I keep wishing for it to be revived, although Netflix had cleared the air on it.

Breaking Bad

Ruhaan Saapru

Breaking Bad, a romantic story with its main characters played by Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, is an addictive show; the one you can watch multiple times. The makers have created a compelling protagonist, a deeply flawed yet charismatic genius named Walter White. So, I would love to see it coming back to the screens.

Peaky Blinders

Arun Mandola

In my view, Peaky Blinders is the best crime series ever made. It not only managed to redefine the gangster genre in crime, but is also a perfect blend of history, story, acting, dialogues, background music and romance. Thus, I call it an enchanting odyssey of crime, money, power and politics. Besides, there is an ensemble cast of the very best actors, including Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy and Adrian Brody. While 2022 sealed the deal for this series, I sincerely wish to see more of the Peaky Blinders’ world. Will even settle for a spin-off if anybody’s hearing!

Money Heist

Celesti Bairagey

When it comes to long format franchise that I would not think twice before binge-watch again, Money Heist tops my list. It’s a show I had stumbled upon during Covid times. While I enjoyed watching Season 1 and Season 2 part 1 in one sitting, I hated waiting for the remainder of the Season 2 and Season 3. But as they say, the longer the wait, the tastier the fruit, so it was totally worth it because we as fans knew that makers had not compromised on anything. Now, I wish the professor plans another heist and this time we get to see the entire sequence in one go. Money Heist’s Bella Ciao anthem created its own fan-following across the world, not to forget the craze for Dali masks (based on Salvador Dali, Spanish artist). 

Money Heist

