'Be responsible': Farah Khan calls out clickbait reports of fire at her home on Diwali

“Clickbait can’t be everything,” said filmmaker Farah Khan as she slammed online reports claiming her house caught fire.

Khan shared a post which had “Farah Khan house catches fire” written over it on her Instagram handle on Monday and said the video featured an under-construction building. “Online portals BE RESPONSIBLE. This is an under-construction building,” she wrote.

“Clickbait can’t be everything”, she added.

Several videos surfaced online on Sunday, which featured fire breaking out in a building and claimed it to be Khan’s house.

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Khan, who is also among Bollywood’s most prominent choreographers, is currently focused on her YouTube vlogging channel, where she shares videos, which often feature her cook, Dilip.

Her videos usually feature her visiting actors and digital creators with Dilip, cooking meals with them and having conversations about their work. Khan has over 3 million subscribers on YouTube.