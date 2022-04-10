Beat the heat Hiba Nawab's way

The summer is here and the soaring temperature makes it difficult for us to step out, but actress Hiba Nawab doesn’t let the scorching heat affect her work ever.

She carries a small electric fan with her always during the summer to beat the heat. The actress says, “My fan is with me almost all the time. Only when I’m in front of the camera I switch it off.”

Sharing tips to keep cool during the summer, Hiba adds, “I drink coconut water twice a day. I keep myself hydrated by drinking lots of water. I also eat seasonal fruits and lots of vegetables.”