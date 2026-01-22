DT
Home / Entertainment / Bebe Main Badmaash Banunga trailer launched

Bebe Main Badmaash Banunga trailer launched

TNS
Updated At : 05:35 AM Jan 22, 2026 IST
Jagjeet Sandhu and Avira Singh Mason
The trailer of the Punjabi film Bebe Main Badmaash Banunga was unveiled amid much fanfare at CP 67 Mall in Sector 67. With its launch, the film’s theme and striking tagline — “In growing age, there is a bug that troubles a lot; it is the bug of being a badmash” — quickly became a topic of discussion among the audience.

Versatile actor Jagjeet Sandhu, who has carved a distinct identity in both Punjabi and Hindi film industries, will be seen in a completely different and challenging role.

The film has been jointly produced under the banners of Friday Rush Motion Pictures and Jagjeet Sandhu Films. It is written and directed by Sukhminder Dhanjal, who has earlier successfully helmed several popular and critically acclaimed films.

The story revolves around the mind-set that develops during adolescence and youth, where ‘badmaashi’ (rebellious behaviour) often becomes an attraction. The film presents the social and personal impact of this mentality in an engaging and entertaining manner.

Alongside Jagjeet, model and actress Avira Singh Mason will also be seen in a key role. According to the producers Rupaali Gupta and Jagjeet Sandhu, Bebe Main Badmaash Banunga highlights a sensitive issue related to today’s youth, blending entertainment with a strong and meaningful message. The film is slated to hit cinemas soon.

