Neha Harsora, who is a part of the show Udne Ki Aasha on Star Plus, is quite enjoying her stint. She says, “My character, Sailee, is going through emotional turmoil, knowing about the reality that has turned her world upside down, but at the same time it is important for her to voice out her opinion. Sailee is an independent woman, and it is important for women to be like that. Sailee exudes confidence and sets an example for other women to express their views.”
About the similarity with her character, she adds, “In real life too, I am similar to Sailee; I believe in voicing out my beliefs, being independent and taking a stand for myself. My mother has inculcated in me the qualities of a strong and confident woman. I am indeed taking inspiration from the women who are facing obstacles in their lives, yet fighting back with self-confidence.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
7 newborns die in fire at children's hospital in East Delhi’s Vivek Vihar
Action is being initiated against the owner of the hospital
Health secretary not responding, Delhi health minister orders inquiry into newborn deaths in East Delhi hospital
The Health Minister has ordered a speedy inquiry into the in...
Punjab Police, BSF bust drug smuggling racket; arrest 7 members
Seize 5.47 kg heroin, Rs 1.7 lakh drug money and 40 cartridg...
Remal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm, to make landfall by Sunday midnight
The severe cyclone is set to bring extremely heavy rain in t...
Rajkot game zone fire: SIT holds meeting; DNA samples collected for identification of victims
The bodies were charred beyond recognition