Neha Harsora, who is a part of the show Udne Ki Aasha on Star Plus, is quite enjoying her stint. She says, “My character, Sailee, is going through emotional turmoil, knowing about the reality that has turned her world upside down, but at the same time it is important for her to voice out her opinion. Sailee is an independent woman, and it is important for women to be like that. Sailee exudes confidence and sets an example for other women to express their views.”

About the similarity with her character, she adds, “In real life too, I am similar to Sailee; I believe in voicing out my beliefs, being independent and taking a stand for myself. My mother has inculcated in me the qualities of a strong and confident woman. I am indeed taking inspiration from the women who are facing obstacles in their lives, yet fighting back with self-confidence.”