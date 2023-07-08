Being part of CGO Hunt is like experiencing gaming adventure with GenZ, says Rannvijay Singha

Known for his contributions to Indian reality television, actor Rannvijay Singha is now all set to be a part of the jury for Chief Gaming Officer Hunt. Joining forces with Mythpat, Rannvijay will bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the smartphone brand’s quest for a Chief Gaming Officer.
Expressing his excitement on the same, the 40-year-old actor said, “Being a part of iQOO’s CGO Hunt is like experiencing a one-of-a-kind gaming adventure with GenZ gamers. As a fellow gaming enthusiast, I understand their passion, their drive to excel, and their thirst for victory.”
“I look forward to witnessing firsthand the incredible talent and dedication that GenZ brings to the gaming space in India. I am sure together, we will unlock new levels of excitement, and innovation, with the gaming community in India,” he added.
