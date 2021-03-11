Bend it like Sushmita Sen, but even in the middle of a party… that’s fitness taken to another level

Chandigarh, May 6

Sushmita Sen’s love for fitness is no secret. But she took her seriousness to another level when she started stretching in the middle of a party. Yes, it happened at the Eid party hosted by Arpita Khan Sharma at her Mumbai residence. So, when Sushmita met fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala, the two started stretching in the middle of the party.

Giving a glimpse of the event, Sushmita shared a video on her Instagram profile. She captioned it, “Hum dono... Aadat se majboor. This beautiful and strong lady Yasmin Karachiwala makes me stretch and land into the warmest hug... In the midst of a party (minor detail)."

The caption further reads, "Refreshing energy and vibe you possess my darling Yasmin! A memorable evening indeed." She added hashtags sharing, goodness, spirit, sisterhood and energy to the post.

Check out the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

There’s also a picture from the Eid party that has Sushmita Sen and Salman Khan smiling at the camera. Describing the moment, the former Miss Universe said, “I hope you all celebrated Eid with your loved ones...Well wishers...and in the company of goodness! I know I did. Allah aapki saari jaayaz duaaiye qubool karein. My love and respect to all at home! I love you guys so so much."

Here’s the special photo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Not just an actor or a doting mother, Sushmita has established herself as a fitness enthusiast. There are regular videos and photos from her workout diaries that she shares with her fans and Instafam.

Sushmita, who was recently seen in the web series, Aarya 2, is a single mother to two daughters- Renee, whom she adopted in 2000, and Alisah, who joined the family in 2010.