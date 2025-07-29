DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Screened at KIFF 2024, Bengali film ‘Kalponik’ now faces censorship hurdles

Screened at KIFF 2024, Bengali film ‘Kalponik’ now faces censorship hurdles

The movie narrates a fictional story about unearthing of an ancient temple and the nexus between a section of the media and political parties
article_Author
PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 06:36 PM Jul 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. iStock
Advertisement

A Bengali film, which was screened at the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) last year, has met with Censor Board hurdles for its storyline and some scenes referring to the discovery of an ancient temple underneath the floor of a place of worship, making its director frustrated.

Advertisement

While the Censor Board suggested several cuts in ‘Kalponik’, saying some scenes might hurt the sensibilities of a section of people, its director Arka Mukhopadhyay asserted that the audience is mature enough.

The movie narrates a fictional story about unearthing of an ancient temple and the nexus between a section of the media and political parties, Mukhopadhyay said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

“We wanted to commercially release the film on July 11, and submitted it to the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) office here in June. The Board refused to give the nod, objecting to a few scenes and recommended sending it to the CBFC Revising Committee,” he stated.

The 15-member CBFC Revising Committee in Mumbai also voiced apprehension after watching the film on June 22 and verbally flagged issues about some scenes, which they think may not look appropriate to a section of the audience and hurt their sensibilities, the director said.

Advertisement

“Their apprehension is unfounded. We think the people of this country are mature enough to grasp the message of any film and well-versed with the nuances of cinema and film language,” he said.

An official of the regional CBFC said the Board made certain recommendations about the movie.

“Also, going by the protocols, an application for a censor certificate for a film in June can never follow-up with a July release even if no objections are raised,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

The film was screened in the KIFF 2024’s Official Selection section of Bengali Panorama.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts