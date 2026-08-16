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Home / Entertainment / Raja Sen, National Award-winning Bengali filmmaker, dies at 71

Raja Sen, National Award-winning Bengali filmmaker, dies at 71

Sen made his feature film debut with ‘Damu’ in 1996

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PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 01:24 PM Aug 16, 2026 IST
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Veteran Bengali filmmaker Raja Sen, best known for his National Award-winning film ‘Damu’, died at a state-run hospital here on Sunday following prolonged illness, sources at the medical establishment said.

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He was 71.

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Sen was undergoing treatment at SSKM Hospital for multiple health complications and was on ventilator support, they said.

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A senior doctor at the hospital said Sen’s condition had deteriorated considerably in the last few days after he developed complications involving his lungs, heart and kidneys.

“He had multiple complications and his condition remained critical despite treatment. He was on ventilator support,” the doctor said.

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Sen had initially been admitted to a private hospital following an injury to his lower back. His condition deteriorated during treatment, and he subsequently developed lung and cardiac complications.

He was shifted to SSKM Hospital on Monday, where he later developed kidney-related complications, the sources said.

The filmmaker’s death has cast a pall of gloom over the Bengali film and television industry, in which he had worked for several decades.

Sen made his feature film debut with ‘Damu’ in 1996. The film went on to win the National Film Award for Best Children’s Film.

During his long career, Sen directed several feature films, television serials and documentaries.

His films included ‘Atmiyo Swajan’, ‘Desh’, ‘Debipaksha’, ‘Krishnakant er will’, ‘Laboratory’ and ‘Maya Mridanga’. His 2002 film ‘Desh’ featured Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.

Sen also made documentaries on several prominent personalities and cultural figures, including Rabindra Sangeet exponent Suchitra Mitra.

Sen’s death marks the end of a long career spanning Bengali cinema, television and documentary filmmaking.

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