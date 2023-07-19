Best web series award included to International Film Festival of India: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi, July 19
Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur has announced the addition of a new award category to the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) that will be presented to a show for its "artistic merit, storytelling excellence, technical prowess and overall impact".
The Best Web Series Award will be given to an original web series on an OTT platform, originally shot and available in an Indian language, Thakur said on Twitter on Tuesday evening.
"Delighted to announce the BEST WEB SERIES AWARD @IFFIGoa to be presented to an exceptional web series for its artistic merit, storytelling excellence, technical prowess and overall impact.
"India is filled with exceptional talent; I encourage you to tell the story of a rising and aspirational New India - ready to lead the world, with a billion dreams and a billion untold stories," the Union minister tweeted.
Thakur also said the award aims to "incentivise and create investment opportunities in India's OTT sector, encourage content in Indian languages, recognise exceptional talent and foster growth and innovation of the OTT industry".
The Best Web Series Award will be incorporated in the festival, starting from this year's 54th edition set to be held in Goa from November 20 to November 28.
The festival previously awarded talents across seven major categories -- Golden Peacock for Best Film, Silver Peacock for Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Debut Feature Film of a Director, Special Jury Award and Special Mention by the Jury.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
15 killed as power transformer explodes in Uttarakhand's Chamoli
The injured have been admitted to the district hospital
Heavy rain in Patiala on Wednesday morning leads to flood-like situation in many areas
Sewerage lines and drains choked, flooding many houses
Advisory issued in Punjab's Gurdaspur after water released in Ujh river
The Ujh river in Jammu, after crossing Pathankot, merges int...
Yamuna water level breaches danger mark amid rain in Delhi
IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated place...
Videos: Flood-like situation in Gujarat as state gets heavy rain for 14 hours
IMD forecast heavy to very heavy rain in isolated areas in s...