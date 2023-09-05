Better to do music that resonates with you than chase trends, feels 'Ho Tayyar' song composer Pranaay

PTI

Bengaluru, September 5

Composing music is not new to Pranaay. His latest composition, 'Ho Tayyar' for the movie 'OMG 2', has already crossed seven million views in YouTube alone since the release of the song three weeks ago.

In the last 15 years, apart from a slew of films like 'Raaz 2', 'Ragini MMS 2', 'Munna Michael', 'Baaghi', 'Baaghi 2', 'Baaghi 3' besides his latest film, the Mumbai-based composer has also scored for several web series and almost 100 advertisements.

"Music is music. That said, I think the difficulty of releasing it independently is far more, you know. Because you are not only the composer, you practically have to look after the marketing, the reach and the collaborations and all that," said Pranaay.

Be it film music or jingles or his album now, the one thing that Pranaay said he learnt over the years is the fact that nothing in music can be forced. "If it fits, it fits. Personally, I don't think about trends because, for one, if it's trending then it's already done right? It's better to do music that resonates with you and as long as your directors and your producers are also supporting you in that, I think that's the way to go," he said.

"Normally, when we make a song, we put some dummy words. If I'm making a Hindi song, then I will put some Hindi words. But, somehow, the dummy words that I put in for these two songs phonetically sounded like Tamil," said Pranaay.

"I actually started my career with films, with 'Raaz 2'. And then I realised that for films, the turnaround time was very slow. It sometimes takes about six months to a year for the songs to come out." Pranaay said as he was in his early 20s and coming from a family that has no clue how music composing as a career works, he decided to give advertising a shot where the source of income is constant. "I had to prove to my family, especially my dad, that my choice of career was not a bad decision," he said.

