Between lines & colours: Aman Sohal’s watercolour exhibition in Chandigarh

For him, the world is both a space to be designed and a canvas to be explored. An architect by profession and an artist by passion, he moves effortlessly between the precision of architectural lines and the fluid beauty of watercolours.

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Where architecture gives form to spaces, his paintings capture the fleeting beauty of light, colour and everyday moments. In his hands, creativity finds two distinct expressions i.e., one shaped by structure, the other flowing freely with the brush yet both reflecting a unique way of seeing and interpreting the world.

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Aman Sohal, who started his own art and architecture design studio with the name ForumAdvaita in 2016 in Mohali, is featuring his water colour exhibition at the Le Corbusier Centre in Chandigarh. He believes that when two or more expressions are practised together, they become catalysts for each other and help each craft grow. Hence, he did not choose to practise art and architecture sequentially but parallel to each other.

From the rhythmic charm of traditional musical instruments to the architectural landscapes of Chandigarh and the ancient ruins of Hampi, from the rugged mountain valleys of Ladakh to the vibrant streets and quiet corners of cities, his watercolours bring together a world of diverse sights, sounds and sensibilities.

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Speaking to The Tribune, he tells, watercolour is as much about surrendering to the unexpected as it is about artistic expression. Unlike a medium that allows every detail to be controlled, watercolour leaves room for chance ¬ — colours flow, merge and create possibilities that may not have been anticipated. The final outcome is not always predetermined, it often emerges through a process of exploration, where spontaneity becomes an essential part of the art.

After graduating, he had the opportunity to attend workshops with accomplished artists, including renowned watercolourist Milind Mulick, experiences that further enriched his artistic practice. His inspirations, however, extend beyond the world of painting. He admires Le Corbusier for his multifaceted personality and his ability to transcend the boundaries of architecture, art and design. He also draws inspiration from Alvaro Siza, Bheem Malhotra and SS Bhatti, former principal of Chandigarh College of Architecture, whose ideas and creative vision have left an impression on him. His artistic sensibilities are equally drawn to the expressive worlds of filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj and writer, poet and actor Piyush Mishra, reflecting an appreciation for creativity that finds expression across diverse disciplines.

Being a watercolour artist offers a sense of fulfilment that may be difficult to find in a conventional profession. “Painting has its own unique appeal, above all the freedom it offers — you do not need anyone’s permission or approval to create. Architecture, on the other hand, is a collaborative process that involves coordinating with several people, navigating discussions and arriving at a mutual consensus. While architecture demands collective effort, painting allows you to follow your own instincts and express yourself without constraints,” he says.

Aman Sohal was the Punjab Lalit Kala Akademi award winner in the Painting category for the year 2017.

The exhibition will remain open till 17 October 2026 at Le Corbusier Centre, Sector 19, Chandigarh.