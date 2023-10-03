Beyonce's concert film to be distributed globally by AMC

A film based on US popstar Beyonce’s hit ‘Renaissance World Tour’ is set to be distributed globally by a unit of AMC Entertainment, as cinema chains look to fill content gaps stemming from Hollywood strikes. Beyonce’s film is a theatrical production of the singer-songwriter’s global tour this summer, spanning 57 concerts across 40 cities in North America and 14 across Europe.

The film follows a similar release by popstar Taylor Swift, whose Eras Tour concert film will be distributed in cinemas in North America, starting October 13. — Reuters