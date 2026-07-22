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Home / Entertainment / Beyond gold: Artisanal by Iswari makes a case for luxury in silver

Beyond gold: Artisanal by Iswari makes a case for luxury in silver

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Mona
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:45 AM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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Why this fourth-generation jeweller Is betting big on silver
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For Manik Jain, jewellery was never a career choice—it was a legacy. A fourth-generation jeweller from Jalandhar, Jain carries forward an 80-year family tradition that began with Gujranwala Jewellers and later expanded into Iswari India, a luxury destination for natural gemstones and diamond jewellery in New Delhi.

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Now, the family has introduced Artisanal by Iswari, its first silver jewellery label, in Chandigarh. The city was a natural choice, says Jain. "Chandigarh is the perfect centre point for Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. It is emerging as the region's next luxury hub."

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Artisanal by Iswari seeks to redefine silver jewellery by pairing sterling silver with natural gemstones, natural diamonds and pearls. While bridal jewellery is traditionally associated with gold, Jain believes silver offers a sophisticated alternative without compromising on craftsmanship. "By using silver as the base metal, we make fine jewellery more accessible while retaining the same design philosophy and craftsmanship we've practised for over 80 years," he says.

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The collection spans everyday pieces to elaborate bridal designs. Prices begin at ₹2,500 for the brand's newly launched silver coin collection, while jewellery starts at ₹20,000.

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