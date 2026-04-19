Beyond the silver screen: When Bollywood stars swap scripts for a cause, the world takes notice

The narrative of Indian cinema has undergone a seismic shift. A new generation of stars is transcending the traditional boundaries of stardom to become pivotal figures in global diplomacy and social reform. From the corridors of the United Nations to remote refugee camps, actors like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Dia Mirza, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanjana Sanghi and Bhumi Pednekar are leveraging their massive digital footprints and personal convictions to drive systemic change on an international scale.

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The ambassador who travels without a script

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The transition from movie star to global advocate is best exemplified by Priyanka Chopra Jonas. As a UNICEF Global Goodwill Ambassador, her work is no longer local but truly borderless. She has consistently used her platform to address the silent crises of our time, travelling to Jordan, Ethiopia and Bangladesh to amplify the voices of refugee children. Through campaigns like Girl Up, she champions the empowerment of young women, bridging the gap between celebrity influence and grassroots survival.

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Earth’s unlikely defender

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Dia Mirza has become a formidable voice for the planet. Serving as UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador for India and a United Nations Secretary-General’s Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals, Mirza has been instrumental in the global fight against plastic pollution.

A hero on-screen and off it

Ayushmann Khurrana, UNICEF India National Ambassador, has channelled his global influence toward child rights and digital safety, notably leading the charge against cyberbullying and violence against children.

The youngest voice in the room

Among the youngest voices in global advocacy, Sanjana Sanghi has quickly emerged as a powerful force for youth-led change. As UNDP India Youth Champion, she drives initiatives like Youth Co:Lab, focusing on education equity, digital inclusion and amplifying youth voices in policy. She became one of the youngest Indian actors to address the United Nations General Assembly. Expanding her international impact, she serves on the Advisory Board of the Millennium Campus Network alongside John Legend, has sat on the jury for the UN’s Young Leaders for the SDGs with Malala Yousafzai and Lilly Singh and remains the only Indian actor to have partnered with the World Bank at its Washington headquarters.

Wearing green like a second skin

Bhumi Pednekar has woven climate activism into her very identity as UNDP India’s National Advocate for SDGs. Through her Climate Warrior initiative, she has partnered with international bodies to promote sustainable living and gender-inclusive economic growth.