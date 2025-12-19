Bhabhiji wins big at ITA Awards

Advertisement

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! had a glorious night at the ITA Awards, held at the Jio World Centre, as the popular comedy show won big and once again proved why it continues to rule the hearts of audiences across the country.

Producers Sanjay Kohli and Binaiferr Kohli, the creative minds behind the iconic show, were honoured with the Best Comedy Show award. Sharing her happiness, Binaiferr Kohli said, “Winning the Best Comedy Show award at the ITA Awards is truly a special moment for us. It motivates our entire team to keep delivering quality content that connects with our viewers.”

She further added, “Comedy is a genre that needs precision, timing, and a deep understanding of the audience. This award is a recognition of the hard work and dedication of every single member of our team — from the writers and actors to the crew working behind the scenes.”

The celebrations didn’t stop there. Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! also bagged several individual honours at the awards night. Rohitashv Gour won the Best Actor – popular award for his powerful and entertaining performance, while Shubhangi Atre was honoured with the Best Actress – Comedy award for her charm and flawless comic timing.