Bhavitha Mandava at WSJ Innovator Awards 2026 as Matthieu Blazy wins fashion honour

Hyderabad-raised model Bhavitha Mandava arrived at New York’s Museum of Modern Art on Thursday, wearing a look from Chanel Pre-Fall 2026 for the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards evening honoured several leading names across creative fields, including Chanel artistic director Matthieu Blazy, who received the award for fashion.

Rosalía was recognised for music, Amy Poehler for comedy and Martin McDonagh for film. Among the guests were Dua Lipa, Cara Delevingne and Ciara.

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Mandava’s rise has been closely tied to her journey with Chanel. Spotted by a modelling agent at a New York subway station in 2024 while studying at NYU, she made her runway debut at Bottega Veneta under Blazy. She later followed him to Chanel.

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In December 2025, Mandava became the first Indian model to open a Chanel show. A month later, she closed the house’s couture show as the Chanel bride. This spring, she made history again as Chanel’s first Indian house ambassador.