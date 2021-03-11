'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' director explains why horror comedies are getting popular

New Delhi, May 22
Filmmaker Anees Bazmee, who is currently riding high on the success of his latest release 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', a horror comedy, has candidly spoken about how difficult it is to work on a genre like comedy and how it was once frowned upon.
Talking to IANS about the genre being one of the toughest for actors and filmmakers, Bazmee, who has given blockbusters such as 'No Entry', 'Welcome', 'Singh Is Kinng', 'Ready' and 'Mubarakan', said: "This is true because people have forgotten to laugh and making them laugh is very difficult because other emotions can be planned, but a comedy is not like that. It is very difficult.
"I have written so many films but still I feel comedy is the most difficult job. The timing, setting the mood has to be right and planning it is difficult." The filmmaker, who worked with Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu in his latest directorial, shared that a lot of "big" stars too analaysed that the genre is tough.
"Slowly, gradually a lot of big people have started analaysing that what seemed simple, is not that easy and they are giving respect because earlier comedy was little looked down upon over three years ago and it's not like that anymore." With a string of horror comedies being released one-after-another such as 'Stree', 'Roohi', 'Bhoot Police', 'Phone Bhoot', 'Atithi Bhooto Bhava', Bazmee has decoded the reason behind the genre's popularity.
"If we talk about horror, somewhere our whole childhood it is connected with it. We have heard stories from people, so somewhere in our mind it stays and if someone makes a film in the genre then people like that." However, the filmmaker does not mince his words when he says that he doesn't "believe in any genre".
"I don't believe in any genre, in the sense that this particular genre is working. We should make it. I will be very honest when I was making this film I did not think like this. I only make a film when it strikes a chord with me, be it any genre.
"I have made romantic films, comedy films, suspense thrillers, I had never made a horror film and I thought I should make it. It will be fun and I made it." IANS
