Bhumi Pednekar draws criticism for wearing sunglasses during temple visit

Actress Bhumi Pednekar is facing backlash on social media after posting photos and a video of herself praying in front of a Shivling while wearing sunglasses during the holy month of Sawan.

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The actress shared the visuals on Instagram on Thursday, dressed in a black top and blue jeans, performing jal abhishek by pouring water over the Shivling.

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Her post reads, “As Sawan begins, I pray not for an easier life, but for the strength to walk it with grace. Har Har Mahadev.”

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Reactions to the post were divided. A number of users criticised the choice to keep sunglasses on during the ritual, with one commenting, “Pooja krne ka tareeka thoda casual hai.” Another user wrote, “Could you not have taken off your sunglasses before offering prayers,” while another comment read, “Whatever happens, the sunglasses must stay on.”

Others defended the actor, arguing that her devotion should not be judged by what she wears.

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The controversy emerges as Bhumi prepares for her role in the upcoming historical drama ‘The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’, in which she plays Belawadi Mallamma, a warrior queen. The film, directed by Sandeep Singh, also stars Rishab Shetty in the lead role alongside Arjun Rampal and Vivek Oberoi, and is being planned as a two-part release.

This is not the first time a celebrity’s temple attire has triggered online commentary, as such debates have become a recurring feature of Bollywood stars’ social media activity during religious festivals.