Bhumi Pednekar is all-praise for Akshay Kumar

For Bhumi Pednekar, it is a sweet coincidence that her film Raksha Bandhan is releasing on the same day as Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (August 11). Incidentally, in both these films she has been paired opposite Akshay Kumar. Bhumi says, “It is such a lovely coincidence that on the fifth anniversary of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Raksha Bandhan, my second movie with Akshay sir is releasing in theatres today, He has been a huge part of my career and there is so much that I have learnt from him. Akshay sir has always backed me to deliver on screen and I’m grateful for the trust he has reposed in me.”

She adds, “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was the first blockbuster of my career, thanks to Akshay sir and I hope we deliver a solid hit again with Raksha Bandhan. Both the films deliver a message that one can take home and these can be watched with the entire family. I hope Raksha Bandhan touches the heart and soul of everyone.” — TMS