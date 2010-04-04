Bhumi Pednekar to begin the shoot of The Ladykiller from April

Bhumi Pednekar is set to start Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller in the first week of April. She has many films lined up, including Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed, Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Aala Re, Akshay Kumar-starrer Raksha Bandhan, Sudhir Mishra’s Afwaa and Gauri Khan-produced Bhakshak, and a couple of yet unannounced projects.
Bhumi says, “2022 is looking supremely hectic, but I can’t complain because I have found some of the best scripts that I could have. This year started on a good note with the success of Badhaai Do. I don’t think I have any time for breaks and, honestly, that’s not even on my mind. I will be busy shooting six back-to-back films and also have three releases, plus I have several brand endorsements. I thrive in the madness, in the rush of constantly working, so I’m having the time of my life. I can’t wait for people to watch the films that I’m doing. Each one is unique and I hope they love them all.” — TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
People in Punjab will no more have to stand in queues; to get ration at their doorstep, announces CM Bhagwant Mann
Shares a video message to this effect
Central trade unions’ strike partially impacts banking services
Transactions at many public sector banks have been impacted ...
Public transport services impacted in Haryana as roadways employees join nationwide strike
A joint forum of central trade unions had given a call for a...
Petrol price hiked by 30 paise a litre, sixth increase in a week
Total hike goes up to Rs 4-4.10 per litre
Armed men shoot dead youth at Nawanshahr petrol pump
Around 12 bullets were fired