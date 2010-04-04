Bhumi Pednekar to begin the shoot of The Ladykiller from April

Bhumi Pednekar is set to start Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller in the first week of April. She has many films lined up, including Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed, Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Aala Re, Akshay Kumar-starrer Raksha Bandhan, Sudhir Mishra’s Afwaa and Gauri Khan-produced Bhakshak, and a couple of yet unannounced projects.

Bhumi says, “2022 is looking supremely hectic, but I can’t complain because I have found some of the best scripts that I could have. This year started on a good note with the success of Badhaai Do. I don’t think I have any time for breaks and, honestly, that’s not even on my mind. I will be busy shooting six back-to-back films and also have three releases, plus I have several brand endorsements. I thrive in the madness, in the rush of constantly working, so I’m having the time of my life. I can’t wait for people to watch the films that I’m doing. Each one is unique and I hope they love them all.” — TMS