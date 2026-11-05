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Home / Entertainment / Bhuvan Bam returns with Dhindora2

Bhuvan Bam returns with Dhindora2

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ANI
Updated At : 05:53 PM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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Actor-comedian Bhuvan Bam is all set to bring Dhindora Season 2, promising a full-fledged Bollywood-style comedy-drama packed with laugh-out-loud moments, outrageous situations, and non-stop entertainment.Produced by Rohit Raj and Bhuvan Bam, the much-awaited new season will premiere on Netflix this month. "With an Rs 11 crore loss to contend with and family equations hanging in the balance, Titu Mama has his hands full. This time, his attempt to make peace with his in-laws sets the stage for a whole new storm, and when Titu Mama is involved, even the simplest family matter can turn into a spectacle. With sasural (in-laws) shenanigans, the return of fan-favourite characters, and trademark BB Ki Vines humour, the new season promises a riotous adventure in which Titu Mama may just find himself on the receiving end of his own dhindora," the makers said, as per a press release.

Bhuvan shared, “Dhindora began as a chaotic and deeply relatable world, and Season 2 takes that heart and humour to a much bigger canvas. Bringing it to Netflix lets us share these characters with a wider audience without losing the cultural specificity that made the show feel like home. I'm so excited for long-time fans and new viewers to dive into this next chapter." — ANI

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