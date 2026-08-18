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Home / Entertainment / Bhuvan Bam’s first look as Rash Behari Bose in 'The Revolutionaries'

Bhuvan Bam’s first look as Rash Behari Bose in 'The Revolutionaries'

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Mona
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:46 PM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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Bhuvan Bam in 'The Revolutionaries'
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Actor and entrepreneur Bhuvan Bam is set to portray revolutionary Rash Behari Bose in Nikkhil Advani’s upcoming historical series The Revolutionaries. The makers have unveiled his first look, offering audiences a glimpse of the actor in a striking period avatar.

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The teaser, captioned, “Planned it, believed it, led it with pride. Meet Rash Behari Bose,” features Bhuvan in an intense and commanding look, signalling a dramatic departure from the contemporary characters that have defined much of his digital career.

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Bhuvan’s casting also marks an interesting new chapter in his evolution as a performer. After creating some of India’s most recognisable digital characters, he has gradually expanded his work into long-form acting projects. His portrayal of Rash Behari Bose now sees him take on a complex real-life figure from India’s freedom struggle.

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The first look hints at a performance driven by intensity and conviction, as Bhuvan steps into the world of a revolutionary who played a significant role in India’s independence movement. The series is expected to bring his story to a new generation through a large-scale historical narrative.

The Revolutionaries is set to premiere on September 11.

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