Bhuvan Bam’s first look as Rash Behari Bose in 'The Revolutionaries'

Actor and entrepreneur Bhuvan Bam is set to portray revolutionary Rash Behari Bose in Nikkhil Advani’s upcoming historical series The Revolutionaries. The makers have unveiled his first look, offering audiences a glimpse of the actor in a striking period avatar.

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The teaser, captioned, “Planned it, believed it, led it with pride. Meet Rash Behari Bose,” features Bhuvan in an intense and commanding look, signalling a dramatic departure from the contemporary characters that have defined much of his digital career.

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Bhuvan’s casting also marks an interesting new chapter in his evolution as a performer. After creating some of India’s most recognisable digital characters, he has gradually expanded his work into long-form acting projects. His portrayal of Rash Behari Bose now sees him take on a complex real-life figure from India’s freedom struggle.

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The first look hints at a performance driven by intensity and conviction, as Bhuvan steps into the world of a revolutionary who played a significant role in India’s independence movement. The series is expected to bring his story to a new generation through a large-scale historical narrative.

The Revolutionaries is set to premiere on September 11.