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Home / Entertainment / Big B caught in late-night football frenzy over Argentina vs Cabo Verde clash

Big B caught in late-night football frenzy over Argentina vs Cabo Verde clash

Megastar's late-night post captured the excitement as Argentina survived a spirited challenge from World Cup debutants Cabo Verde to seal a Round of 16 berth

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ANI
Mumbai, Updated At : 01:04 PM Jul 04, 2026 IST
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Amitabh Bachchan (L) Messi (R). Image credit/ANI.
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Big B appeared to stay up late to catch the high-stakes encounter, which kicked off around 3:30 am IST. The match turned into one of the biggest thrillers of the tournament, with defending champions Argentina edging past Cabo Verde 3-2 after extra time at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

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Amid the nail-biting contest, Bachchan took to X to express his excitement. Posting what appeared to be a live reaction during the game, the actor summed up the mood of football fans watching the contest unfold: "T 5791 - What match is being played in WC26!!!" he wrote.

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Big B has always been a passionate football aficionado. While his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, has often spoken publicly about his love for the sport, the veteran actor has also remained a keen follower of international football over the years.

In 2023, Bachchan had one of his memorable football moments when he met global superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in Riyadh during the exhibition match between Paris Saint-Germain and the Saudi All-Star XI at King Fahd International Stadium. The actor later shared his excitement about the meeting on social media.

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Coming back to the match, Argentina now advance to the Round of 16, where they will face Egypt, while Cabo Verde bow out after a historic campaign that captured global admiration with their fearless performances on their FIFA World Cup debut.

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