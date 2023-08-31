Big B hails Game of Thrones, says it is created 'marvellously’

IANS

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan heaped praise on the fantasy drama series Game of Thrones, and said that he is astonished by how ‘marvellously’ it is created.

In the episode 12 titled as Rishtey Special of the quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15, Sagar Mishra from Hisar, Haryana secured his place on the hot seat after winning the fastest finger first. He is the student of BBA, second year.

After winning the ‘fastest finger first’ round, Sagar ran to his parents, hugged them and took their blessings.

He then said to the host of the show, Amitabh Bachchan, “Sir, I want to apologise to you, for going straight to my mother, and not coming to you.”

The actor said, “You did the right thing,” to which Sagar replied, “Sir, my mother has a 20-year-long association with KBC. She has been trying to come on the show even before I was born. She toiled and tried hard but didn’t get the chance.”

“When I turned 12, my mom said, ‘I will try that my son goes on the show after he turns 18’. I have turned 18 and here I am,” Sagar said.

The Sholay fame actor said to Sagar’s mother, “Your wish has been fulfilled. You tried for 20 years to come on the show. And look, today. This episode has become more significant. I hope that he meets your expectations.”

For the Rs 3,000 question, he was asked, “Westeros is a fictional continent in which entertainment franchise?” The options were Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones, Harry Potter and The Witcher. Sagar gave the right answer — Game of Thrones.

Amitabh said, “I have some trivia for you. Game Of Thrones is a series of epic fantasy novels by George RR Martin. The series has not concluded, and novels are yet to be adapted. You must have seen how marvellously it was created. I am surprised and astonished. They’ve spent lavishly. Their battlefields...dragons flying...fight sequences, and what not.”

