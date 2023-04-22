Big B requests Twitter to return his blue tick

Among the many who lost their verification tick on Twitter, one was megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who on Friday took to the micro-blogging website and said that he has already folded his hands for getting the ‘neel kamal’. Amitabh took to Twitter, where he wrote in Awadhi: “Ae twitter bhaiya! Sun rahe hain? Ab toh paisa bhi bhar diye hai hum... toh ou jo neel kamal hot hai na... Hamaar naam ke aage ou toh waapas laga de bhaiya. (Hello Twitter brother, are you listening. I have paid the money. Can you now put the blue lotus back next to my name).”
He added, “Taaki log jaan jaayein ki hum hi hai Amitabh Bachchan. Haath toh jor liye rahe hum abka gorwa jode padi ka. (So that people know that I am Amitabh Bachchan. I have already folded my hands in front of you. Now do I fold my feet as well?)”
Apart from Big B, others who have lost their verification tick include Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, to name a few. — IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PSLV-C55 successfully launches 2 Singapore satellites into orbit
At the end of a 22.5-hour countdown, the 44.4-metre-tall roc...
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US compani...
Bust of Kalinath Ray, The Tribune's legendary Editor-in-Chief, unveiled
Is unveiled by NN Vohra, president of The Tribune Trust, at ...
Some are pursuing politics of hate to try to divide the country: Mamata Banerjee
Was speaking at a congregation for Eid namaz
Moga soldier who died in Poonch attack consigned to flames with state honours
The relatives and locals gather in large numbers to pay trib...