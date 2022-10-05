Big B says people should inculcate discipline akin to that of the Indian Army

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently awaiting the release of his film Goodbye, has said one should draw inspiration from the Indian army when it comes to discipline.

He also mentioned that if we adopt the kind of discipline that the Army practices, then life would be much better. He further welcomed Lieutenant Colonel Girish Tandon on Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 and said he felt proud that an Army officer was on the show.

Introducing Girish, Big B said: “He is part of the most respected, Indian Army, and I request everyone to give him a grand welcome with a loud applause.” Praising the Army, the host added: “The Indian Army is the best example of discipline and if we make it part of our day-to-day life, we can do good work.”

Sharing his experience being on the show, the contestant said: “The time spent on the hot seat with Big B will forever be cherished in my heart as a special memory. Bachchan ji is one of the humblest persons I have ever come across.” — IANS