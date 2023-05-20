Big B shares a cryptic post about being arrested...

ANI

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a cryptic post on Instagram on Friday after being criticised by Mumbai police for not wearing a helmet while riding pillion on a bike in the city.

Taking to social media, Big B posted a photo of himself standing disappointed near a police jeep with the caption, “Arrested...” He did not let this incident dampen his enthusiasm or sense of humour.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh will be seen in Project K, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. Directed by Nag Ashwin, Project K is a bilingual film shot simultaneously in two languages — Hindi and Telugu, across various locations.