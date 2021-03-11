Big surprise

Hollywood star Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance in Sheffield for a special performance alongside Jeff Beck who is currently touring in the UK.

Depp and Beck rocked on their 2020 collaboration Isolation, a remake of the John Lennon song released in 1970.

The pair also performed covers of Marvin Gay's What's Going On and Jimi Hendrix's Little Wing. There's speculation Depp may also join Beck on his next two tour stops at London's Royal Albert Hall on Monday and Tuesday.

Depp fans erupted with joy on social media seeing the passionate performers together again, as well as his newly dyed hair that's much lighter than what he wore during his court appearances. Before becoming an actor, Depp began his career as a musician. He formed the supergroup Hollywood Vampires with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry in 2015. Depp is currently on a break from his high-profile court case against his former wife Amber Heard which is nearing its conclusion as the jury deliberates. — IANS