Bigg Boss 16-fame Shiv Thakare bags a Marathi film

After winning the runner-up trophy on Bigg Boss 16, Shiv Thakare has now got an opportunity to play the lead in role in a Marathi film. Colors has also reportedly offered him an employment contract for the next five years, for both Hindi and regional shows, respectively.
The film is offered by Marathi producer Amol Khairnar under his banner 2 Idiot Films. Shiv is already going to Argentina in May for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 as a contestant. In the past, he has done Roadies and Bigg Boss Marathi 2, where he was declared the winner.
