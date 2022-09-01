‘Bigg Boss 16’ gets a tentative launch date

Bigg Boss is one of the biggest reality shows of Indian television and Salman Khan’s name as a host has become synonymous with the show. Every season, many popular celebs are seen participating in the show, among which, the strongest and smartest contestant emerges as the winner of the show.

Ardent fans of this show are waiting with bated breath for the new season of Bigg Boss. And, after the huge success of the last season, Salman Khan’s show is all set to showcase the upcoming season.

The latest buzz suggests that Bigg Boss Season 16 is tentatively scheduled to release on October 8.