'Bigg Boss 16': Relations between Priyanka, Ankit turn bitter

Mumbai, October 19
'Bigg Boss 16' is leaving no stone unturned to impress the audience. Now the best friends and 'Udaariyan' actors Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Ankit Gupta are seen turning enemies and differences are being created in their relationship.
While Priyanka feels that she is the only one who supports Ankit and he is taking her for granted, Ankit tries to explain that he also respects her emotions and has feelings for her. But she is not ready to accept that. And says that it is her fault that she is poking her nose in his matters and always supports her. This creates a rift between the two.
Moreover, Shalin Bhanot makes a confession in front of Sumbul Touqeer and says that he was rude towards her because of Tina Datta as she continuously kept questioning about his relationship with Sumbul.
Shalin says: "My behaviour towards you was rude because of Tina as she keeps saying, 'Have you not seen sumbul has a feeling for you.' I confronted her a number of times." To this Sumbul replies: "Tina is very clever and you are my friend and it matters who stands with me." Shalin agrees and adds: "Something needs to be done now." The contestants nominated for an exit for this week are Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Manya Singh and Shalin Bhanot.
'Bigg Boss 16' airs on Colors.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Accused Deepak Tinu nabbed by Delhi Police from Ajmer
Tinu had escaped from custody of Mansa police
Mallikarjun Kharge elected Congress president; party gets its first non-Gandhi chief in 24 years
Kharge polled 7897 of the 9385 votes cast while Shashi Tharo...
New airbase coming up in Gujarat near Indo-Pak border to emerge as effective centre for country's security: PM Modi at DefExpo 2022
PM said this is an unprecedented DefExpo as only Indian comp...
Delhi woman kidnapped, gang-raped for 2 days in Ghaziabad, ‘rod inserted in her private parts’
The rod was still inside her when she was found in a sack on...
China blocks India, US proposal to list Pakistan-based LeT leader Shahid Mahmood as global terrorist
Fourth instance in as many months that Beijing has blocked b...