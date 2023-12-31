‘Bigg Boss 17’: Munawar Faruqui wants to go back to ex-girlfriend Nazila

Mumbai, December 31
The recent weekend ka vaar episode of the reality television show ‘Bigg Boss 17’ saw comedian-musician Munawar Faruqui expressing his wish to go back to his ex-girlfriend Nazila.
During the course of the episode, show host Salman Khan probed Munawar if he wants his ex-girlfriend back or not. He asked the comedian twice, after which Munawar said yes that he wants to go back to Naliza.
Salman Khan then asked him to have clarity with regard to his relations and be vocal about what he wants in life.
As all this went on, Ayesha Khan got a panic attack and fainted. She was taken to a medical room in the ‘Bigg Boss 17’ house. A doctor was called who checked on her and said that she had low blood pressure.
Salman had confronted both Munawar and Ayesha. The Bollywood superstar criticised their behaviour in front of the audience and probed about the nature of their relationship.
Salman asked Ayesha, “Ayesha, maqsad kya hai iss show me aane ka?”
Ayesh said that she wanted an apology. Salman threw an even more intense question, “Apology aapko chahiye national television pe? Every couple goes through fights. But not like this on national television, Munawar.”
In the recent episodes, Ayesha claimed that Munawar was simultaneously talking to her and Nazila. Housemates have claimed that Munawar’s game has changed since the arrival of Ayesha in the house.
