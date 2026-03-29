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Home / Entertainment / Bigg Boss 18 finalist Rajat Dalal gets married; Munawar Faruqui’s comment steals spotlight

Bigg Boss 18 finalist Rajat Dalal gets married; Munawar Faruqui’s comment steals spotlight

While Dalal has not revealed his wife’s identity, his pictures took the television fraternity by a sweet surprise

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:28 PM Mar 29, 2026 IST
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Bigg Boss 18 fame Rajat Dalal gets married (Credit: Instagram/@rajat_9629)
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‘Bigg Boss 18’ and ‘The 50’ finalist Rajat Dalal tied the knot with his girlfriend and posted a string of pictures on Instagram on Sunday.

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Dalal wrote in the caption in Hindi which read, “The beginning of a new aspect of life.” He did not reveal the identity of his wife and kept the wedding intimate, inviting only close friends and family.

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His pictures took the television fraternity by a sweet surprise as everyone’s reactions to the pictures showed that nobody saw it coming. Dalal had also posted a story on his Instagram on the same day, thanking his fans for showing love and support constantly.

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He also said in the story about beginning a new chapter of life and sought blessings from everyone.

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Reacting to the wedding pictures, many television stars poured love and blessings in the comment sections. However, Munawar Faruqui’s comment stole the spotlight. The Bigg Boss 17 winner wrote, “Car speed control karane wali aa gaiii!! bahot Mubarak mere bhai aur bhabhi ko (The car speed controller has arrived!! Many congratulations to my brother and sister-in-law).”

Fans could not control their response and replied with laughing emojis. “Chhor do bhai is me bhi roste kar rhe ho (Leave it brother, you are roasting even here),” a fan replied.

Another response wrote, “Har jagah mic drop karna jaruri hai kya? (Is it necessary to drop the mic everywhere?).”

Congratulations krne ka tarika thoda casual hai (The way of congratulating is a bit causal),” another fan reacted.

Among other celebrities, Suyash Rai, Urvashi Dholakia, Krishna Shroff, Faisu, Kashish Kapoor, Divya Agarwal and Shrutika Arjun congratulated Dalal on social media.

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