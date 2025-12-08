Actor Gaurav Khanna has been crowned as the winner of Bigg Boss 19, leaving his supporters enthralled and delighted.

The superstar host, Salman Khan, announced Gaurav's name as the winner of the show's latest edition, as he defeated the top five on the grand finale.

Gaurav Khanna was awarded the winner's trophy along with prize money of Rs 50 lakh.

Farrhana Bhatt emerged as the first runner-up on Bigg Boss 19.

As the former contestants arrived for the finale, they also appeared to celebrate on the stage.

In his signature style, Salman teased the finalists, leaving them on the edge as audiences eagerly awaited the winner's title.

Prior to the announcement, Gaurav and Farrhana made an emotional exit from the house as they bid a heartfelt farewell. They also expressed gratitude, remembering their months-long journey on the show.

Gaurav Khanna and Farrhana Bhatt were among the strongest contestants on the show, vying strongly for the trophy. After weeks of tough competition, they made it to the list of the top five along with Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, and Amaal Mallik.

Having built a major fanbase, Gaurav Khanna often received praise for his calm, composed gameplay. He was also seen indulging in rare confrontations with the contestants and even shared deep personal moments.

On the other hand, Gaurav's bond with Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More, and others also received much attention.