Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan recalls how 10 Ka Dum changed his negative image

Salman, who is currently hosting Bigg Boss 20, opened up about that phase during the latest episode of Weekend Ka Vaar. He said discussions around his court cases, relationships and films had become so dominant that they were receiving more attention than his performances.

“Ek mere khud ke life ka ek example main aapko batata hoon. Maine Pyar Kiya, ye kaam, woh kaam… phir main television pe aaya. Aur us waqt bahot saari negativity mere khilaaf, matlab court cases se leke, relationship se leke, pictureon se leke, har cheez,” he said.

Advertisement

It was during this period that Salman was offered Dus Ka Dum. The actor revealed that he was initially unsure about taking up the show and even discussed the offer with his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan.

Advertisement

“I was not going to do it kyunki itni negativity chal rahi thi mere khilaaf. Har akhbaar kholo, har TV channel, matlab achha-khaasa tabiyat se mazze leke bajaya jaa raha tha, aap logon ka toh kuch bhi nahi hai,” he said.

With doubts about the show, Salman turned to his father for advice. Salim Khan encouraged him to trust himself and let his upbringing speak for him. The actor eventually took up Dus Ka Dum.

Advertisement

Salman explained that after watching him on the show, audiences connected with him as a person.

“In that one show they got to know who I was. Samjhe aap. Maine pyaar kiya bhul gaye woh, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Karan Arjun, jitney bhi maine picturein ki hain woh sab bhul gaye aur aaye Dus Ka Dum dekhne. Because they did not see an actor there, they saw a person,” he added. (ANI)