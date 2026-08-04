JioHotstar and COLORS have dropped the first teaser of Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20, giving fans their first glimpse of the milestone season ahead of its September 6 premiere.

Advertisement

The teaser also confirms Salman Khan's return as host, promising a brand-new chapter packed with mystery and unexpected twists.

Advertisement

Making a grand entry alongside a majestic horse, Salman delivers a cryptic dialogue that has already got fans talking: "Jo Karan Arjun mein hua tha, woh hoga ab Bigg Boss mein... Thathastu!" A subtle visual hint accompanies the line, teasing a central mystery that viewers will have to decode as the season unfolds.

Advertisement

The teaser has sparked curiosity online, with fans already speculating about what the Karan Arjun reference could mean for the upcoming season.

Speaking about the new edition, Salman Khan said, "Every season of Bigg Boss brings a fresh game, new dynamics and unexpected twists. But this season, there's a mystery at the heart of it that makes it unlike anything we've seen before. The first hint is already out there—you just have to look at it twice. The teaser is just the beginning, and I can't wait for audiences to start piecing the clues together when Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 begins."

Advertisement

Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 premieres on September 6 and will stream exclusively on JioHotstar, while also airing on COLORS.

With its first teaser leaning into suspense rather than revealing too much, the makers are positioning Season 20 as a landmark edition—one where the mystery begins long before the contestants enter the house.