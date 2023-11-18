'Bigg Boss' fame Gautam Singh Vig joins ‘Udaariyaan' cast as Jordan from 'Junooniyatt'

IANS

Mumbai, November 18

Actor Gautam Singh Vig will step aboard the romantic drama show ‘Udaariyaan' in a cameo, reprising the role of Jordan from ‘Junooniyatt'.

Talking about his cameo in 'Udaariyaan', Gautam said: “Joining the cast of this popular show 'Udaariyaan' is a true blessing. I have had the privilege of being part of Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta's vision through 'Junooniyatt'. Being part their another popular television project 'Udaariyaan' just shows me the extent of their passion to entertain the audiences.

Check out Gautam Vig as Jordan:

The actor said: “I'm excited to contribute to Udaariyaan's storyline especially because the romantic drama has been capturing the hearts of the viewers since the time it started. In this special week, I will be seen as Jordan. The best part of joining this show is that I get to essay a character the audiences have loved immensely. My entry promises to shake up the dynamics of the plot, bringing a twist to the lives of Aasmaa and Armaan.”

In the current storyline, Armaan and Aasmaa must overcome challenges orchestrated by Alia. Moreover, the sudden death of Kabir - Aasmaa's friend raises a lot of questions just when Jordan enters the lives of Armaan and Aasmaa to create a rift between them.

‘Udaariyaan' airs on Colors.

