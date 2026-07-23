Bigg Boss Hindi 20 unveils new look ahead of return

After entertaining audiences for nearly two decades with drama, friendships, rivalries and unforgettable moments, Bigg Boss Hindi is gearing up for its milestone 20th season. Ahead of its premiere, the makers have officially unveiled an all-new Bigg Boss eye—the show's most recognisable symbol—marking the first announcement of the upcoming season.

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The reality show will return soon on JioHotstar and COLORS, with the refreshed visual identity celebrating the legacy of Bigg Boss while hinting at an exciting new phase for the franchise.

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A new eye for a new era

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The newly unveiled eye logo is a bold reinterpretation of the iconic emblem that has become synonymous with Bigg Boss over the years. Designed as a symbolic portal into the house, the layered artwork reflects the journey contestants experience inside the game.

As each layer unfolds, it represents how first impressions gradually give way to real personalities, hidden strategies, evolving relationships and shifting alliances. Much like the game itself, the design suggests that nothing inside the Bigg Boss house remains constant.

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According to the makers, the redesigned eye hints at a season where every decision could alter a contestant's fate and every twist could completely transform the game.

A legacy spanning 20 seasons

Launched in 2006, Bigg Boss Hindi has grown into one of India's longest-running and most-watched reality shows. Adapted from the internationally acclaimed Big Brother format, the series places contestants inside a specially designed house where they live under constant surveillance, cut off from the outside world while competing through tasks, nominations and public voting.

Over the years, Bigg Boss has evolved from being a celebrity reality show into a pop-culture phenomenon, consistently dominating television ratings and social media conversations. The franchise has produced countless viral moments, emotional friendships, explosive confrontations and memorable contestants who continue to remain in the spotlight long after their seasons end.

Salman Khan's enduring association

One of the biggest reasons behind Bigg Boss Hindi's enduring popularity has been Salman Khan, who has hosted the show since Season 4. His weekend episodes, candid interactions with contestants and no-holds-barred feedback have become one of the show's biggest attractions.

While the makers are yet to officially announce the complete contestant lineup and premiere date for Season 20, Salman Khan is widely expected to return as host, continuing one of Indian television's longest-running host-show associations.

What to expect?

Although details about this year's format remain under wraps, the unveiling of the new eye suggests that the makers are planning a season shift faster than ever, unexpected revelations could change the course of the competition and every move inside the house will carry greater that honours the show's legacy while introducing fresh surprises.

The visual identity itself hints at a game where alliances may shift faster than ever, unexpected revelations could change the course of the competition and every move inside the house will carry greater consequences.

With 20 seasons behind it and millions of loyal fans across the country, Bigg Boss Hindi is preparing to begin another chapter—one that promises new faces, bigger twists and the signature entertainment that has made it India's biggest reality television franchise.