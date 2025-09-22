Binaiferr Kohli talks to us about her journey and more…

You and Sanjay Kohli have been called the torchbearers of comedy on Indian television. How do you see your journey so far?

We have been one of the few producers who have consistently championed comedy on Indian television. Sanjay is known as the King of Comedy, and I truly feel comedy is a sustainable genre in such a dynamic TV landscape because it is universal and all age groups enjoy it.

In today’s era where thrillers and social dramas are gaining popularity on OTT, do you still believe in the power of light-hearted family comedies?

Absolutely. If you give a good comedy with strong writing, clever punchlines and powerful performances—not just slapstick—the audience will always embrace it. People need laughter, and comedies provide that relief.

How have you seen the taste of the Indian audience evolve over the years?

Earlier, audiences were more drawn to emotions and melodrama. Today, they enjoy real and funny situations. They crave innocence and fun in comedy. However, we also ensure a balance—keeping iconic catchphrases alive while making sure the humour doesn’t feel repetitive.

What makes writing comedy challenging?

One episode of comedy equals the effort of writing five episodes of drama. It requires constant freshness and sharpness. We’ve been doing it successfully for 12 years without repetition.