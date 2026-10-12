Bipasha Basu joins Hansal Mehta new series; shoot begins

Actor Bipasha Basu will be seen in a pivotal role in ace filmmaker Hansal Mehta's new series. So far, not many details about the show have been revealed. The only thing known at this point is that Sunny Kaushal and Vishal Jethwa will be joining Bipasha on the show.

The yet-to-be-titled series is written by Kashyap Kapoor and Raghav Raj Kakker, and produced by Prabhleen Sandhu under the banner of Almighty Motion Pictures Productions. Shooting for the project has already begun.

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"Set in a small, nondescript town on the verge of becoming the heroin capital of the continent, the series follows an incorruptible cop, played by Sunny Kaushal, who finds himself battling powerful forces both within and outside the system while struggling to protect his integrity and humanity," the show's synopsis read. The show will be released on Prime Video. The project marks Bipasha Basu's return to acting after a long hiatus, following the birth of her daughter, Devi. Since embracing motherhood, the actress has largely focused on raising her daughter and cherishing this new chapter of her life. While she has continued to make appearances at fashion shows and feature in advertisements, fans will undoubtedly be excited to see her return to the screen in an acting role. (ANI)