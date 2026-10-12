DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Bipasha Basu joins Hansal Mehta new series; shoot begins

Bipasha Basu joins Hansal Mehta new series; shoot begins

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:11 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Actor Bipasha Basu will be seen in a pivotal role in ace filmmaker Hansal Mehta's new series.  So far, not many details about the show have been revealed. The only thing known at this point is that Sunny Kaushal and Vishal Jethwa will be joining Bipasha on the show.

The yet-to-be-titled series is written by Kashyap Kapoor and Raghav Raj Kakker, and produced by Prabhleen Sandhu under the banner of Almighty Motion Pictures Productions. Shooting for the project has already begun.

Advertisement

"Set in a small, nondescript town on the verge of becoming the heroin capital of the continent, the series follows an incorruptible cop, played by Sunny Kaushal, who finds himself battling powerful forces both within and outside the system while struggling to protect his integrity and humanity," the show's synopsis read.  The show will be released on Prime Video.  The project marks Bipasha Basu's return to acting after a long hiatus, following the birth of her daughter, Devi. Since embracing motherhood, the actress has largely focused on raising her daughter and cherishing this new chapter of her life. While she has continued to make appearances at fashion shows and feature in advertisements, fans will undoubtedly be excited to see her return to the screen in an acting role. (ANI)

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts