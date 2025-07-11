DT
Home / Entertainment / Birds uncaged

Birds uncaged

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:28 AM Jul 11, 2025 IST
A model presents a creation by designers Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025-2026 collection show in Paris. Reuters
Viktor & Rolf’s Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025-2026 collection, titled Angry Birds, debuted at Paris Couture Week. Unrelated to the mobile game, the collection used birds as a dramatic motif, featuring paired looks of vibrant, feather-adorned garments alongside simpler counterparts. Collaborating with milliner Stephen Jones, the duo introduced striking headpieces, blending extravagance and restraint in a theatrical, avant-garde display.

