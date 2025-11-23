Birmingham’s rising voice, Leo, drops his latest single, Gehriyaa

Birmingham has long been a melting pot of culture, creativity and distinctly British-Asian soundscapes. Emerging from this very energy is Leo, an upcoming Punjabi–UK singer who has spent the last eight years taking music seriously — learning, evolving and familiarising himself with the industry and what goes on behind the closed doors.

Soft-spoken and driven, Leo carries the grounded simplicity of his Punjabi roots with the global exposure that comes from a British upbringing. Born and raised in Birmingham, frequent family trips to Ludhiana kept him connected to the land and language that now define his sound.

Leo’s newest single, Gehriyaa, released on November 14, is already turning heads for its blend of cultures and genres. The track fuses the pulsating energy of UK garage with the soul of Punjabi music, creating a club-ready number with Gurlez Akhtar giving that desi touch.

Speaking about the track, Leo emphasises its cultural ambition, “Gehriyaa isn’t just a song — it’s a statement of unity and global creativity. I’m not just making music; I’m bringing a new sound that the industry needs.”

Leo grew up listening to Punjabi legends like Kuldeep Manak, Babbu Maan, Bindrakhia, Yamla Jatt and Jazzy B. Meanwhile, UK-based icons like Apache Indian formed an essential part of his childhood soundtrack. Leo vividly recalls listening to Apache’s tapes at the age of five. Guided by industry pioneers such as Apache Indian and DJ Swami, Leo has spent last few years refining his craft. The result is a musical identity that blends urban UK, Punjabi folk, R&B and world music, creating a style that resonates from Birmingham to Mumbai.

Away from the studio, Leo lives by a discipline shaped by years of involvement in fitness — martial arts, boxing, calisthenics and personal training. For him, both music and fitness demand the same core virtues —consistency, resilience and self-awareness. His mantra is simple, “Push yourself out of your comfort zone. Don’t damage yourself copying someone mindlessly.”

This philosophy also drives his criticism of today’s social media-driven culture. Leo often highlights the illusion of “perfection” online, arguing that people never see the hidden pressures, shortcuts or extremes. Instead, he advocates for staying natural, eating well and maintaining a sustainable lifestyle.

Covered head to toe in ink, Leo carries the impressions of the world around. His first, a tribal design across his arm and chest, inked at age 19; weighing scale on his leg symbolising balance. For Leo, these symbols are reminders that “nothing is guaranteed.”

Leo proudly identifies as British-Asian, a blend of Punjabi warmth and British grit. Raised in a family steeped in heritage — his grandfather, a World War II veteran moved from Punjab to the UK in 1962 and worked in foundries. His father took to clothing business. It’s this duality — desi grounding and British experience — that shapes his voice, perspective and sound.

Gehriyaa is Leo’s first major drop. He already has several tracks queued for release and a music video in the works — one he hints will be visually intense, “the eyes will speak.”

Influenced by Bollywood greats like Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Pritam, Arijit Singh and emotional classic films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Leo’s artistic direction is set to expand even further.

While UK music scene has thrived for long, Canada and India are doing better in current times. “It’s time to revive and redefine British-Asian music,” he signs off with promise to bring more tracks soon!