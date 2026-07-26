Birthday Special: Inside Kriti Sanon 's winning journey

Kriti Sanon isn't just celebrating another birthday—she's celebrating a career that's reaching new heights with every passing year. From winning hearts as an outsider with no industry backing to becoming a National Award-winning actor, successful entrepreneur, producer and global ambassador, Kriti has built a journey defined by talent, resilience, and reinvention. Today, she stands as one of Indian cinema's most versatile stars, seamlessly balancing blockbuster successes with meaningful creative ventures beyond the screen.

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As she marks another year, there's no better time to look back at the remarkable milestones that transformed a girl from Delhi's Patparganj into one of the country's most inspiring success stories.

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From an engineering student in Delhi's Patparganj to a Bollywood Star

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Born and raised in Delhi's Patparganj, Kriti Sanon chose academics before glamour, completing her degree in Electronics and Telecommunication engineering. With no film background or industry connections, she stepped into the world of entertainment driven purely by her passion, proving that dreams backed by determination can rewrite destinies.

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Transition from engineering to modelling

Before films, Kriti made her mark in the fashion world, becoming one of the country's top models. Her confidence, elegance and screen presence made her a favourite among leading brands, laying the foundation for a career in front of the camera.

The Bollywood debut that announced a new star

After making her acting debut in the South, Kriti entered Bollywood with Heropanti, instantly winning audiences with her effortless performance and refreshing screen presence. The film established her as a promising newcomer and marked the beginning of a remarkable journey that would only grow stronger with time.

Commercial success to National Award glory with Mimi

Kriti's career reached a defining milestone with Mimi, a performance that earned her the National Film Award for Best Actress. Her nuanced portrayal received unanimous acclaim and reaffirmed that she was not just a successful commercial star, but one of the finest performers of her generation.

Building an entrepreneurial journey with Hyphen

Beyond cinema, Kriti has successfully ventured into entrepreneurship with Hyphen, creating one of India's fastest-growing beauty and skincare brands. Her business acumen and vision have established her as a young entrepreneur who continues to build meaningful ventures beyond the world of films.

A producer with Blue Butterfly Films

Expanding her creative horizons, Kriti launched Blue Butterfly Films, taking on the role of producer with Do Patti. The successful debut of her production house reflected her desire to champion compelling stories while evolving into a creative force behind the camera as well.

The golden run

The past two years have marked one of the strongest phases of Kriti's career. With Tere Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Crew, Do Patti, Tere Ishk Mein and Cocktail 2, she has delivered an impressive streak across theatrical and digital platforms.

From an outsider with big dreams to a National Award-winning actor, successful entrepreneur and producer, her journey is testament to consistency and hard work. Adding another meaningful dimension to her inspiring journey, Kriti also serves as the Honorary Ambassador for India for the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), using her voice to champion gender equality and women's empowerment. This birthday is not just a celebration of another year, but of a woman who continues to inspire many while redefining success with every new chapter.