Birthday Special: Prabhas’ five most anticipated upcoming projects

On his birthday, Prabhas stands as one of Indian's biggest superstar, with filmmakers continuing to build ambitious cinematic worlds around him. From futuristic science fiction and mythological epics to action dramas, historical stories and animated fantasy, the actor’s upcoming lineup reflects his pan-India appeal and ability to bring larger-than-life characters to the screen. Here are five projects that highlight the unique Prabhas factor.

1. Kalki 2898 AD Part 2

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For Nag Ashwin, Prabhas was the perfect choice to lead Kalki 2898 AD, a film that brought together Indian mythology and futuristic science fiction. As Bhairava, he began as a bounty hunter in a dystopian world, before the story revealed his connection to Karna from the Mahabharata. With Kalki 2898 AD Part 2, the universe is set to expand further around the story of Kalki, the future avatar of Lord Vishnu. The possibility of Prabhas’s character becoming part of a much larger mythological journey adds another exciting dimension to a franchise that brings gods, legendary warriors and advanced technology together.

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2. Spirit

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Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit promises to present Prabhas in a different light. Known for his intense storytelling and complex characters, Vanga has the opportunity to explore a new side of the actor through a role that brings together action, emotion and conflict. The collaboration is among the most anticipated in Indian cinema, with audiences eager to see how the director’s distinctive style meets Prabhas’s commanding screen presence.

3. Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam

With Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam, Prashanth Neel is set to take audiences deeper into the world of Deva. After introducing a powerful character caught in a world of friendship, loyalty and betrayal, the sequel has the potential to expand the political rivalries and power struggles of Khansaar. With Prabhas at the centre of this action universe, the film offers another example of how his screen presence fits stories built on scale, intensity and larger-than-life confrontations.

4. Fauzi

Hanu Raghavapudi’s Fauzi offers a different kind of spectacle, placing Prabhas in a period drama set against the backdrop of the 1940s. The actor plays a soldier in a story connected to India's freedom struggle, bringing together patriotism, sacrifice and action. The historical setting offers Prabhas an opportunity to explore a new character while giving audiences a world shaped by courage, conflict and a lesser-seen chapter of history. With Hanu’s storytelling and Prabhas’s larger-than-life presence, Fauzi is another ambitious addition to his lineup.

5. Baahubali: The Eternal War

The Baahubali universe continues to expand with Baahubali: The Eternal War, an upcoming two-part 3D animated fantasy film directed by Ishan Shukla and presented by SS Rajamouli. Prabhas returns as the voice of Amarendra Baahubali, the iconic warrior whose story captured audiences across India. The animated film explores what happens to Amarendra after his death, taking the beloved character into a new fantasy world. Its scale and ambition show how the impact of Prabhas’s most celebrated character continues beyond live-action cinema, opening the door to a new generation of storytelling.

What connects these five projects is the confidence filmmakers place in Prabhas to lead stories that go beyond conventional cinema. His appeal across languages and generations gives these ambitious worlds a strong foundation, while his ability to move between mythology, action, history and fantasy keeps his lineup varied. This birthday, the Prabhas Factor is not just about the scale of the films he headlines, but also about the extraordinary worlds filmmakers believe they can bring to life with him at the centre.